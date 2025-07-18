Jigawa Govt promises effective healthcare through drug firm

The Jigawa State Government has pledged to strengthen healthcare delivery by establishing a pharmaceutical manufacturing plant aimed at reducing reliance on external drug suppliers and ensuring the availability of essential medicines across the state.

According to the government, the plant will serve as a platform for pharmaceutical training and innovation, contributing significantly to the overall development of the state’s healthcare infrastructure.

In addition to boosting local drug production, the pharmaceutical plant is expected to create employment opportunities and attract investment into the healthcare sector.

The General Manager of the Jigawa State Pharmaceutical Company (JIPHARMA), Nasiru Alhassan, who disclosed this on Friday, noted that the initiative aligns with Governor Umar Namadi’s administration’s vision to make healthcare more affordable and accessible, particularly in rural and underserved communities.

Speaking on the project, Nasiru stated that the proposed facility will focus on producing basic medicines such as Vitamin C, paracetamol, and syrups.

“The planned establishment of the drug manufacturing plant is expected to create jobs, stimulate economic growth, and improve access to quality medicines in Jigawa State,” he said, emphasizing the project’s potential to positively impact both health outcomes and local development.

According to the JIPHARMA boss, a plot of land has already been allocated within the Gagarawa Industrial Area for the construction of the plant.

Furthermore, the General Manager highlighted the company’s rising reputation, revealing that delegations from 13 other states had recently visited JIPHARMA to understudy its model.

“This interest from other states is a testament to the company’s impact and reputation in the pharmaceutical industry,” he stated.

He attributed JIPHARMA’s growing revenue to increased patient enrolment and the success of the state’s health insurance scheme, which provides free drugs to registered beneficiaries.

“This growth has enabled the company to expand its operations and improve its services during this period,” he added.