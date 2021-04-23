Jigawa Govt establishes 95km grazing reserves, cattle routes for herders

The Jigawa State Government, through the Jigawa Farmers and Herdsmen Board, has concluded plans to carve out a 95-kilometre grazing reserve and cattle route as part of the measures to tackle farmers/herders clashes in the state.

The reserves will be carved out in 10 local government areas which include Babura, Birnin kudu, Gagarawa, Gumel, Gwaram, Buji, Maigatari, Suletankarkar, Kafin Hausa and Kirikasamma.

This was disclosed by the Public Relations Officer of the Jigawa Farmers and Herdsmen Board, Zubairu Sulaiman. He said that the state government has released over N7 million for the exercise.

He called on leaders of the farmers, herders and traditional rulers in the affected areas to cooperate with the board, to ensure a successful execution of the demarcation.

It would be recalled that on Jan. 1, 2008, former governor Sule Lamido had established 400 grazing reserves, 50 of which have already been gazetted.

The effort to establish and demarcate grazing reserves in Jigawa was part of a multi-dimensional approach adopted by Lamido early in the day to address the perennial problem of clashes between pastoralists and farmers.

Similarly, in its effort to encourage and enhance the pastoralists, the Jigawa launched the 2014 to 2015 animals vaccination exercise in which government vaccinated 3,438,590 cattle against diseases in the past seven and-half-years 2007 to 2014.