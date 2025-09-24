Jigawa Govt. approves N869m for school projects

As part of its effort to boost Islamic education and create better learning environments for pupils, the Jigawa State Government has approved over N869 million for the renovations of Model Tsangaya (Al-majiri school) across the state.

According to the government, the funds will be channeled into rehabilitating seven Model Tsangaya Schools, as well as constructing 30 recitation halls and 30 dedicated reading spaces across the state.

Announcing the decision after the State Executive Council meeting in Dutse, Information Commissioner Sagir Musa said the plan was designed to deliver “one project per state constituency,” ensuring that all areas benefit equally.

“This initiative is about more than just buildings; it is about ensuring every child, especially Almajiri pupils, has access to quality education in a safe and conducive environment,” Musa noted.

He added that the Namadi-led administration is determined to integrate Tsangaya education into the state’s broader human capital development strategy, blending Qur’anic learning with opportunities for personal growth.

In addition to the school projects, the council also approved N1.54 billion in bursary allowances for 22,388 returning students in tertiary institutions both within and outside Jigawa for the 2024/2025 session.

The students, according to Musa, are drawn from 83 institutions nationwide, with 13,622 males and 8,766 females benefiting.

“The bursary programme is meant to ease the financial burdens of parents while helping our youths achieve both academic and professional excellence,” he explained.

Tsangaya education model, once heavily supported by the state and communities before the colonial era, focused primarily on Qur’anic memorisation and Islamic jurisprudence.

With the decline in government support, it has struggled to keep pace with the demands of modern education, prompting efforts in recent years to integrate it with formal schooling.