Jigawa Govt., Africarice sign $1bn rice partnership deal

As part of efforts to strengthen food security and boost the rice economy, the Jigawa State Government has partnered with AfricaRice in a landmark deal set to unlock over $1 billion for local farmers.

According to the government, the collaboration will equip farmers with modern technology, premium seeds, and expertise to significantly increase productivity and profitability.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, at the AfricaRice headquarters, with Governor Umar Namadi leading the state delegation, accompanied by Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Abdulkadir Fanini and other senior officials.

Namadi described the agreement as “a deliberate investment in the future of our farmers, ensuring they have access to superior seed varieties, modern technology, and the knowledge they need to succeed.”

He emphasized that the deal marks a pivotal moment in the state’s efforts to strengthen food security and expand the rice economy.

The five-year MoU outlines a multi-faceted strategy to support rice cultivation, processing, and market development.

Under the agreement, AfricaRice will provide climate-resilient, high-yield seed varieties and train farmers and extension workers in climate-smart farming techniques, including water-efficient practices designed to improve productivity while protecting the environment.

In addition, the partnership will introduce modern post-harvest technologies, including upgraded parboiling systems, and provide training on more than 26 rice-based products.

The Guild reports that these initiatives aim to enhance value addition, reduce losses, and increase farmers’ incomes, positioning Jigawa as a leading hub for rice production in Nigeria.