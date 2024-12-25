Jigawa Gov’s mother dies after brief illness

The Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi’s mother, Maryam, has passed on amid Christmas celebrations across the state.

The deceased mother of the governor was said to have been pronounced dead by medical experts in her hometown, Kafin Hausa.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Hamisu Gumel, confirmed the development on Wednesday through a statement made available to newsmen.

Gumel added that the body of the governor’s mother would be laid to rest as stipulated by Islamic law after 4pm.

According to the statement, ‘With deep sorrow and submission to the will of Allah, His Excellency Mallam Umar Namadi, Governor of Jigawa State, announces the passing of his dear mother, Hajiya Maryam Namadi Umar.

“She departed this world in the early hours of Wednesday, December 25th, 2024. The burial rites will take place today at 4:30 PM in her hometown of Kafin Hausa, in accordance with Islamic traditions.

“His Excellency and his family request prayers for the repose of her soul. May Allah, in His infinite mercy, grant her eternal rest in Jannah and provide comfort to the family during this difficult time.