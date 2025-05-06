Jigawa Gov. reshuffles cabinet over commissioners’ low performance

The Jigawa State Governor Umar Namadi, has ordered a minor cabinet reshuffle, reassigning three commissioners due to low performance in their respective ministries.

Namadi’s decision to carryout minor reshuffle is targeted at aiding the commissioners’ performance with deployment to ministries where they could function better.

The change was announced by the Commissioner for Information, Youth, Sports and Culture, Sagir Musa, during a state Executive Council meeting held in Dutse.

As part of the new arrangement, Muhammad Alhassan has been transferred from the Ministry of Land, Housing, Urban Development and Regional Planning to take charge of the Ministry of Water Resources.

Similarly, Ibrahim Hanungiwa, who previously oversaw Local Government and Community Development, has also been reassigned to the Ministry of Water Resources.

In turn, Ahmed Garba, formerly in charge of Local Government and Community Development, has been appointed to lead the Ministry of Land, Housing, Urban Development and Regional Planning.

According to commissioner for information, the reshuffle was necessary to realign government priorities and enhance service delivery in key sectors, while noting that the changes reflect the administration’s ongoing commitment to good governance.

Musa stated that the reassigned commissioners are expected to assume their new roles immediately and must report to their designated ministries by May 19 at the latest.