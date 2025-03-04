Jigawa Gov. reduces working hours for staff during Ramadan

The Jigawa Governor, Umar Namadi, has approved a reduction in working hours for staff in the State throughout the 2025 Ramadan fasting period.

The reduction in working hours by the governor will see civil servants resume work at 9:00 AM and close at 3:00 PM from Monday to Thursday.

This will effectively reduce the staff workday by two hours from the previous 5:00 PM closing time.

On Fridays, employees will work from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM, following the usual schedule for the day.

The adjustment aims to give workers sufficient time to prepare for the daily Ramadan break and engage in religious activities.

The governor urges civil servants to use the holy month to pray for divine guidance and blessings for the state.

The announcement was made on Tuesday in Dutse, the state capital, through a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the State Head of Civil Service, Muhammad Dagaceri,

Dagaceri emphasized the importance of seeking peace and economic prosperity for both Jigawa and the country as a whole.

“This measure ensures that civil servants have enough time to focus on their spiritual commitments during Ramadan,” he stated, adding that the government remains committed to fostering a supportive work environment, especially during this sacred period.

The Public Relations Officer further urged workers to make the most of the adjusted schedule by prioritizing their spiritual obligations and spending quality time with their families.