Jigawa gov. proposes N901.8bn budget for 2026

The Jigawa State Governor has presented a N901.8 billion budget for the 2026 fiscal year to the State House of Assembly for consideration, representing a 19.2% increase compared to the 2025 appropriation.

Describing the budget as ambitious yet realistic, the governor allocated over 26% of the entire spending plan to the education sector.

Combined with healthcare, education and health account for more than one-third of the total budget, exceeding N310 billion, including allocations within other ministries such as Humanitarian Affairs and Power.

The budget breakdown shows that capital expenditure will take nearly 77% of total spending, amounting to N693.4 billion, while recurrent spending accounts for less than a quarter.

A major economic priority is agriculture, which receives close to N75 billion, aimed at boosting food security, expanding livestock production, and promoting commercial agriculture through partnerships and joint ventures.

On the revenue side, projected income sources include statutory federal allocations, VAT, federal transfers, internally generated revenue, capital receipts, loans, grants, and reimbursements.

While presenting the budget to lawmakers on Tuesday, Governor Namadi said the proposal is designed to sustain the momentum of development achieved in 2025 while accelerating investments across key sectors.

He added that careful reviews were conducted through the State Executive Council and the Economic Planning Board to ensure the proposal aligns with state development priorities.

“This N901.8 billion blueprint isn’t just numbers; it’s our roadmap to transform Jigawa through infrastructure, education, and jobs, ensuring no one is left behind in our march to prosperity,” he said. “We’ve prioritised agriculture and security to build on our gains, inviting all stakeholders to make this budget a reality for our people.”

while receiving the budget document, speaker of the Jigawa State House of Assembly, Haruna Dangyatim, described it as “comprehensive and people-focused” and assuring that the House would scrutinise it thoroughly to ensure swift passage and turn the plans into tangible benefits for all citizens.