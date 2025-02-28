31.2 C
National

Jigawa court sentences two kidnappers to death

By Awoniyi Ademide

0
2

A High Court in Jigawa State has handed down a death sentence to two kidnappers, Hamimu Auwalu and Ashiru Salisu, after finding them guilty of kidnapping and killing their victim.

The court sentenced them to one year in prison each for conspiracy. However, for the more severe offences of abduction and homicide, they were sentenced to death by hanging.

The duo was responsible for conspiracy, abduction and the killing of Tahir Adamu on April 4, 2024, in Sabalari Village.

Presiding over the case, Justice Ahmed Abubakar affirmed that the prosecution had presented compelling evidence proving the defendants deliberately caused Tahir’s death.

The judgment was delivered on Friday, February 28, following a detailed review of the evidence, including testimonies from four prosecution witnesses and two defence witnesses.

Despite the convicts expressing remorse, the court maintained that justice must be served in accordance with the law.

Army nabs bandit leader terrorizing Zamfara
NAFDAC bans Indian firm’s products over illegal importation

