Jigawa Community kill woman accuse of witchcraft

Tragedy unfolded in Kwarin Shiddi, Katuka Village, in Kiyawa Local Government Area of Jigawa State after a 50-year-old woman was brutally killed following accusations of practicing witchcraft by members of her extended family.

The victim, Furera Ibrahim, died from multiple injuries sustained from a beating by 10 relatives, who attacked her with machetes and sticks.

As gathered, their action was driven by fear and misinformation from a native doctor after a sick relative, seeking divine healing from the traditional practitioner, was told that spiritual forces were responsible for her ailment.

The native doctor allegedly convinced the family that Ibrahim had bewitched the patient, prompting them to mobilize against the mother of two.

“They believed the native doctor and acted without evidence or reason,” a community resident lamented, describing the attack as heartbreaking and avoidable.

The resident added that two of Ibrahim’s sons sustained injuries while attempting to shield their mother and are currently receiving medical care at Shekoni Teaching Hospital.

Police spokesperson Lawan Adam confirmed the incident on Wednesday, stating that the command is investigating the case and collecting statements.

“The investigation is ongoing, and no conclusion has been reached,” he said.

Human rights stakeholders in the state have condemned the killing, describing it as a disturbing example of violence prompted by unfounded beliefs.

The Jigawa State Human Rights Network vowed to pursue the matter to ensure accountability. A representative said the organization would “stand firmly for justice and ensure that those responsible face the law.”