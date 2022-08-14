Jigawa APC senatorial candidate passes on after brief ailment

The senatorial candidate of the the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Jigawa central senatorial District, Tijjani Kiyawa, has been confirmed to have passed on after losing the battle against cancer.

As gathered, the APC candidate was said to have been admitted at an Abuja hospital for a lung infection but was flown to China for further treatment when it appeared he was about to lose the recovery battle.

The late Kiyawa won the APC senatorial ticket for his zone barely three months ago and was already preparing for campaign kick-off next month, September, when he suddenly became sick and died after.

Confirming the sad development, Jigawa State Governor, Muhammad Badaru, described Kiyawa’s death as a great loss not only to his family but to the Muslim Ummah and the APC.

Badaru, through a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Relations, Habibu Kila, the governor condoled the family of the deceased, urging that they should take solace in the good deeds of the former candidate.

According to the statement, The Governor said the death of Hon. Tijjani Ibrahim Kiyawa is a great loss not only to his family but the Muslim Ummah.”

“He described late Alhaji Tijjani Ibrahim Kiyawa as as a loyal and dependable politician who contributed immensely to the political development of the country.

The APC candidate’s death came barely three months after gunmen kidnapped his Septuagenarian mother from her home in the state.

A source close to the victim said the criminals numbering about ten stormed the victim’s house at about 9:30pm on Monday night and kidnapped the victim after shooting in the air.

Kiyawa was a former member of the House of Representatives for Kiyawa/Dutse constituency, under the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, he decamped to the All Progressives Congress after he lost the PDP gubernatorial ticket to Aminu Ibrahim Ringim during the 2015 primary elections.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

