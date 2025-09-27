24.6 C
Lagos
Saturday, September 27, 2025
spot_img
Politics

Jigawa APC members pass no confidence vote against national financial secretary

0
2

Grassroots stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jigawa State have staged a peaceful protest, accusing the party’s National Financial Secretary, Bashir Gumel, of disloyalty and fostering division within the APC.

The demonstration was spearheaded by the Association of Local Government Vice Chairmen of Nigeria, Jigawa chapter, in collaboration with local government speakers and supervisory councillors.

During the protest yesterday, the groups passed a vote of no confidence on Gumel and urged the APC national leadership to take immediate disciplinary measures against him.

Speaking to journalists in Dutse, the protesters expressed unwavering loyalty to Governor Umar Namadi, praising his leadership as people-oriented and focused on development.

They highlighted Namadi’s accomplishments over the past two years, including expanded infrastructure, social welfare initiatives, and reforms in local government administration.

The stakeholders also pledged to mobilise strong grassroots support for Governor Namadi and President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections, emphasising the strategic importance of Jigawa’s more than two million registered voters to the APC’s national success.

Previous article
A-Madrid defeats Real Madrid 5-2 during Laliga game

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.