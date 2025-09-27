Jigawa APC members pass no confidence vote against national financial secretary

Grassroots stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jigawa State have staged a peaceful protest, accusing the party’s National Financial Secretary, Bashir Gumel, of disloyalty and fostering division within the APC.

The demonstration was spearheaded by the Association of Local Government Vice Chairmen of Nigeria, Jigawa chapter, in collaboration with local government speakers and supervisory councillors.

During the protest yesterday, the groups passed a vote of no confidence on Gumel and urged the APC national leadership to take immediate disciplinary measures against him.

Speaking to journalists in Dutse, the protesters expressed unwavering loyalty to Governor Umar Namadi, praising his leadership as people-oriented and focused on development.

They highlighted Namadi’s accomplishments over the past two years, including expanded infrastructure, social welfare initiatives, and reforms in local government administration.

The stakeholders also pledged to mobilise strong grassroots support for Governor Namadi and President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections, emphasising the strategic importance of Jigawa’s more than two million registered voters to the APC’s national success.