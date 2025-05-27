Jenifa, others arrive Tanzania ahead Iyabo Ojo daughter’s final wedding

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele, popularly known as Jenifa, has joined other Nigerian celebrities in Tanzania for the grand finale of the wedding celebrations between Priscilla Ojo and Tanzanian music star Juma Jux.

Akindele, who was absent during the Nigerian ceremonies, was seen at the airport en route to Tanzania, engaging warmly with fans and well-wishers.

Her presence has stirred excitement, with many fans expressing joy over her attendance at the final celebration.

Jux and Priscilla, who previously held traditional and white wedding ceremonies in Lagos in April, are concluding their nuptial festivities with a lavish event in the groom’s home country on May 28, 2025.

The wedding, dubbed “JP2025,” has garnered significant attention, with several Nigerian celebrities, including Iyabo Ojo, the mother of the bride and her son Festus, already in Tanzania to partake in the festivities.

The final ceremony is expected to be a vibrant blend of Nigerian and Tanzanian cultures, celebrating the couple’s union in grand style.

Jux, born Juma Mkambala, is a renowned Tanzanian artist celebrated for his contributions to Bongo Flava and R&B music.

His relationship with Priscilla Ojo, daughter of actress Iyabo Ojo, has been in the public eye, culminating in their engagement in August 2024 and marriage in April 2025.

As the final leg of their wedding celebrations unfolds, fans and well-wishers eagerly await the highlights of what promises to be a memorable event.