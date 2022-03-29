Jega, Ezekwesili, others link Nigeria’s challenges to leadership deficiency 

They claimed that these leadership deficiencies were affecting growth and development as well as strengthening governance, and democratic processes across the country.

This was stated during the pre-Ramadan lecture organised by the University of Lagos Muslim Alumni (UMA) with the theme, “Leadership Recruitment – The Missing Anchor in Our National Development”, held within the institution’s premises in Yaba axis of the state.

According to Jega, the issue of leadership recruitment at all levels of governance in the country, is central to the current national predicament; and getting it right is key to the resolution of poor governance and development processes.

He lamented that “Nigerians belong to the category of the unfortunate citizens of the world in whose leadership, though in the context of a civil democratic dispensation, leaves much to be desired, in terms of a sustainable vision for our country’s development, selflessness in elective public leadership positions, competence and capacity to lead a country in the 21st century, and in terms of having an enlightened self-interest to galvanise and forge elite consensus on how to reposition, stabilise and develop the country on a sustainable basis.

Leadership recruitment process, he said, was central to entrenching good governance and resolving the poor governance, just as the former chairman reiterated the need for Nigerians to address the crisis of leadership by improving the leadership recruitment process which must be done latest by 2023. Leadership recruitment process, he said, was central to entrenching good governance and resolving the poor governance, just as the former chairman reiterated the need for Nigerians to address the crisis of leadership by improving the leadership recruitment process which must be done latest by 2023.

“With the terrible result that the electoral processes spew up and recycle most people in elected public offices who either bought or fraudulently often violently stole the votes which put them into ‘elected’ and public leadership positions.

“They invariably achieve this, because the special purpose vehicle for getting into elections, namely the political parties, are captured by so-called ‘money bags’ , ‘godfathers ’ and powerful patrons, and they operate undemocratically to install clients and otherwise very unprepared and untrustworthy people into elective positions, which require thorough preparation, competence, and trustworthiness.

“Second, in view of this, we need to enlighten, awaken and mobilize our citizens as voters, to understand the value of using the electoral process for the protection, defence, and advancement of their human dignity, and then put it to good use, to elect into public governance and leadership positions tested and trusted people, known good people, who have requisite honesty, integrity, competence and selflessness, and vision for actualization of collective aspirations for progress and development.”

Ezekwesiliz who stressed that Nigeria lacks the right leadership stated that the country produced leaders that were at peace in compromising public goods for personal interest and subverting the common goods.

While kicking against this pattern of behaviour, she said, if not checked, would lead the country to the lowest common denominator in leadership globally.

“A country can be said to move in the right direction if she carries out the right policies and adhere to the rule of law. Adherence to the rule of law means impunity cannot be tolerated,” she said.

Also, the Chief Missioner of Ansar-Ud-Deen Society Worldwide, Ahmad AbdurRahman, said that the leadership recruitment process in the country is faulty.

Ahmad, who called for regular assessment of appointees and elected leaders in other to ease out those not performing effectively, argued that there was need for a mechanism to bring them to account.

He, meanwhile, called on religious leaders to be truthful as they also have great roles to play in fixing government and should not be after aspirants’ money.

Earlier in his welcome address, UMA President, Shuaib Salisu, said the theme was carefully chosen to evolve a better society and address the generally acknowledged leadership challenge at all levels.

“There is near unanimity that if our great Nation, Nigeria, must attain its full potentials, then there is the need to fix the leadership challenge. And in doing so, we must look beyond individual leaders and focus on the process through which leaders emerge,” Salisu said:

According to him, Islam places so much premium on the importance of leadership, which is based on the principle of trust (Amanah) and offers broad definitions of leaders.

The Vice-Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, said negligence of knowledgeable and able citizens toward electoral process in Nigeria had led to the issue of leadership that the country suffers, saying the poor go out to vote, why the rich sit back to watch and count.

Ogundipe stressed the importance of citizens, including students, to know their citizenship roles and right, and the importance of good leadership in the country.

Petroleum Economist/lecturer at the Department of Economic, Umar Musa Yar’Adua University, Katsina, Dr. Ahmed Adamu, noted that to have good governance, leadership recruitment systems require an evolutionary change.

He added that good citizenship, particularly voters, being the most important element in leadership recruitment, should endeavour to carry out their rights by going for their Voter’s Card, to come out and vote, not sitting back and counting the number of votes at home.

He said politicians and delegates should check their intentions, and also do the right thing.