Jay-Z risks jail over 13yrs old girl rape in US

The United States 24-time Grammy-winning rapper, Shawn Carter, also known as Jay-Z has been accused of allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl, alongside Sean Combs, popularly known as P- Diddy 24 years ago.



Jay-Z was accused of allegedly assaulting the young girl alongside his industry contemporary after the MTV Video Music Awards in 2000.



The accuser who was identified as “Jane Doe” said the assault happened at an after-party of the VMA at that time.



This allegation against Jay-Z, came after a Federal lawsuit originally named Combs was refiled Yesterday in New York adding the rapper’s full name Shawn Carter.



According to the lawsuit, it was claimed that Jane Doe was dropped off at the VMA’s at Radio City Music Hall by a friend and had no ticket while approaching various limousine drivers with the aim of gaining access to the show.



It continued, “One driver allegedly told Doe he worked for Combs and she “fit what Diddy was looking for”. The driver later picked her up, the lawsuit says, and after 20 minutes she was dropped off at a white house with a U-shaped driveway. The girl was then made to sign a document she believed to be a non-disclosure agreement”



“She was allegedly offered a drink that made her feel “woozy, lightheaded and felt [like] she needed to lie down”. Shortly afterward, the suit says, both P Diddy and Jay-Z entered the room, with P Diddy telling her: “You are ready to party!”



“That’s when she alleges, Carter removed her clothes, held her down, and raped her while Combs and an unnamed female celebrity watched. She says Combs also raped her as Carter and the woman looked on. After the assault, she “grabbed her clothes” and ran to the nearest petrol station where she called her father”.



However, both men denied the allegation, with Jay-Z condemning it as heinous and urging law enforcement agencies to take swift action against adults who exploit minors.



“These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whoever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree?” Jay-Z said in a statement on Monday.



The U.S rapper also criticized the lawyer, Tony Buzbee, who filed the suit saying “My heart and support goes out to true victims in the world, who have to watch how their life story is dressed in costume for profitability by this ambulance chaser in a cheap suit.”



Jay-Z, who dismissed the allegations as a conspiracy theory, expressed concern about how he and his wife, Beyoncé, would address the controversy with their children, acknowledging the challenges of navigating such difficult times as a family.



“My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people. I mourn yet another loss of innocence.



“Only your network of conspiracy theorists, fake physics, will believe the idiotic claims you have levied against me that, if not for the seriousness surrounding harm to kids, would be laughable,” he added.



Meanwhile, P-Diddy, a three-time Grammy winner and one of the most influential hip-hop producers of the past three decades, has been facing a wave of lawsuits by women who have accused him of sexual assault.