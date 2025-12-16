Jarvis confirms separation from Peller after highway auto crash

Days after speculation over their relationship status, TikTok content creator Elizabeth Amadou, popularly known as Jarvis, has opened up to fans, confirming that she has parted ways with her influencer and livestreamer boyfriend, Hamzat Habeeb, also known as Peller.

Jarvis confirmed the split just days after Peller was involved in an auto crash with his newly acquired Mercedes-Benz along the Lekki–Epe Expressway in Lagos during an Instagram Live session.

The TikToker, widely known for her robot-like acting content, confirmed the breakup during a live video shared online on Tuesday, following criticism from Peller’s fans who mocked him, suggesting that the crash was linked to relationship issues.

Explaining her position, she said, “He said that we are no longer together, and I am also telling you the same thing: we are no longer together. I tried. You guys, I’ve tried. Why me? Why me now? What did I do? Why? Me? You guys know the truth. Una know the truth.”

“Peller is a sweet guy. I did not even want it to end, but it has happened. It has happened,” she added.

Jarvis, while addressing fans who have been aware of their relationship from the onset, pleaded with the public to stop mocking Peller, saying the comments were making the situation worse.

“It’s always people who mock me. I can see the comments online. People will mock him. Stop mocking him. Stop shading him,” she said.

“Yes, he cannot control his emotions. That’s the problem. I can control mine, but he can’t control his. We need to join hands together to help him,” she added.