Japan’s first female photojournalist passes on @107

A pioneering photographer considered to be Japan’s first female photojournalist, Tsuneko Sasamoto has passed on after brief illness at the age of 107.

She was said to have died on August 15, 2022 of old age, just two weeks before her 108th birthday.

Confirming her death on Monday, the domestic media said that she had sworn by a glass of red wine each night as one of the keys to good health.

According to the media, in an interview on the website Art and Design Inspiration after turning 107, Sasamoto said that a glass of red wine every night and a piece of chocolate every day were among the keys to her longevity.

“You should never become lazy, “It’s essential to remain positive about your life and never give up. “You need to push yourself and stay aware, so you can move forward.” She said.

Born in Tokyo the year World War One began, Sasamoto was said to have originally wanted to be a painter but was discouraged from it by her father.

Inspired by a black-and-white film she saw with a friend, she began working as a photographer and in 1940 joined the Photographic Association of Japan.

Her subjects ranged from the famous, such as General Douglas MacArthur, who oversaw the post-World War Two U.S. occupation of Japan, to the wives of coal miners.

