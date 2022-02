Japanese ex-governor dies after brief illness

A Japanese fiery nationalist who was governor of Tokyo for more than a decade and set off a territorial row with China over a plan to buy islands claimed by both nations, hintaro Ishihara, has died after battling pancreatic cancer.

The 89-year old award-winning novelist before turning politician and serving in parliament for almost 30 years was said to have died following the complications from cancer.

Announcing his death on Tuesday, the families expressed their sadness over the death of an hero who had made great feats in Japanese political space.

As gathered, Ishihara’s tenure as governor of the Japanese capital was marked by controversy due to his outspoken right-wing views and his penchant for controversial comments. One of his more notorious remarks came after the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami that killed nearly 20,000 people, when he said the disaster was “divine punishment” for Japanese “egoism”.

As recently as August 2020, he wrote in an essay that “almost all Japanese politicians are childish”, and set off a furore with derogatory references on Twitter to patients with the terminal neurological disease ALS.

But his biggest legacy may have been re-igniting a festering row with China over islands in the East China Sea by proposing that Tokyo buy the rocky, uninhabited islets and raising some $19 million to do so, saying they were important Japanese resources.

Ishihara advocated for changing Japan’s pacifist constitution, and said the country should have nuclear weapons as a deterrent to China and North Korea. He was a key force behind Tokyo’s successful bid for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, although he was no longer governor when the city won.

Born in Kanagawa prefecture, just outside Tokyo, Ishihara gained early fame as an author, winning the prestigious Akutagawa Prize for his racy novel, “The Season of the Sun”, while still a university student. In 1989 he co-wrote “The Japan That Can Say ‘No'” which called on Tokyo to stop following Washington’s lead on global issues.

Ishihara served in parliament from 1968 to 1995, when he quit because lawmakers pursued “mean, selfish aims”. He became Tokyo governor in 1999 and won four terms, but quit in 2012 to form a new political party. He left politics in 2014.

