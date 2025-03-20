Japan qualifies for 2026 world cup, takes first spot

Japan became the first country to qualifier for the Men’s World Cup after defeating Bahrain in a 2nil victory.

Both Goals came in the 2nd half by Crystal Palace Midfielder Daichi Kamada and Real Sociedad Forward Takefusa Kubo, who took them to their 8th consecutive World Cup.

Japan tops the table in style with 19 points winning six games, a draw, and no loss throughout the tournament which took place on Thursday.

The Asian country made history with Fastest-Ever Qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup joining the host Mexico, Canada, and the United States of America.

Japan’s spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup is already secured following Australia’s 5-1 Win over Indonesia, rendering their own match result moot.

The country rides its unbeaten streak into Bahrain Clash, with five wins and one draw in Asian qualifiers.

Reacting to their successful qualification, Kubo expressed confidence in his team’s abilities, highlighting their relief at securing a spot at home and their eagerness to take on tougher opponents.

Qualifying in front of our fans is a great feeling, but our ultimate goal is to test our mettle against the world’s top teams at the World Cup,” he emphasized.