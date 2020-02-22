Japan postpones volunteers’ training over Coronavirus spread

By News Desk

Following spread of coronavirus to Japan, organisers of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics have postponed training for volunteers, to prevent its spread in the country.

Training for volunteers was earlier scheduled to be held on Saturday but was rescheduled after the government confirmed spread of the deadly disease from China to Japan.

The organising committee, in a statement released late yesterday, assured that the postponement of training will not affect other preparations, and organisers are not considering cancelling the games, the statement said.

Japan is facing growing questions about whether it is doing enough to stop the coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, which emerged in central China late last year and has spread to 24 other countries.

Some investors are starting to worry the epidemic could scupper the Olympics, which are scheduled to start in Tokyo on July 24.

More than 400 Japanese and foreign passengers are set to disembark from the virus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship near Tokyo after weeks aboard in quarantine.

More than 600 people on the cruise liner, which has been quarantined off Yokohama since arriving on Feb. 3 carrying 3,700 people, have been infected.

Two of them – both Japanese in their 80s – died on Thursday, and about 100 passengers are set to be transferred ashore in coming days for further quarantine.

Around Japan, more than 80 people have tested positive for the virus, which has killed more than 2,000 in mainland China.