Japan, New Zealand, others ring in 2026

As the world bids farewell to 2025, spectacular fireworks, traditional ceremonies, and community gatherings have been lighting up skies and streets across the Pacific and East Asia, where several countries have already crossed into January 1, 2026.

The first inhabited places to welcome the New Year were the remote Line Islands of Kiribati, including Kiritimati (Christmas Island), where residents marked the moment with modest community gatherings. They were followed by New Zealand, with the Chatham Islands entering 2026 ahead of the mainland.

In Auckland, celebrations kicked off with a dazzling five-minute fireworks display from the Sky Tower, although rainy weather led to the cancellation of some local events. Australia soon followed, as Sydney ushered in the New Year with its iconic fireworks over the Harbour Bridge and Opera House. The display was preceded by a moment of silence in honour of victims of the recent Bondi Beach attack, amid heightened security.



Several other Pacific nations have since entered 2026, including Tonga, Samoa, Tokelau, Fiji, Tuvalu, Nauru, Vanuatu, the Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea, the Federated States of Micronesia, the Marshall Islands, Palau, parts of far-eastern Russia, and eastern Australia.

In East Asia, Japan, South Korea, and North Korea have now crossed into the New Year. In Tokyo, crowds gathered at temples such as Zojo-ji and Tokudai-ji for the traditional ringing of bells 108 times, a ritual believed to purify the old year. However, large public countdowns were cancelled in areas like Shibuya due to safety concerns. Seoul marked the occasion with bell-tolling ceremonies at Bosingak Pavilion, while North Korea staged a fireworks display over Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang.

The wave of New Year celebrations continues to move westward across 38 time zones over a 26-hour period. China, Southeast Asia, India, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and the Americas are next in line, with much of the world still in the final hours of December 31, 2025.

In Europe, major cities have already begun marking the occasion. London welcomed the New Year with the ringing of Big Ben and a massive fireworks display along the River Thames, while Paris lit up the Eiffel Tower and Berlin hosted vibrant street parties.

Earlier, Dubai drew global attention with a breathtaking fireworks and laser show at the Burj Khalifa, one of the world’s most watched New Year celebrations.

In West Africa, including Nigeria, anticipation is building as churches fill for crossover services, families gather for prayers and meals, and major cities such as Lagos prepare for fireworks and street celebrations at midnight local time.