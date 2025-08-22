Japan grants Nigerians special visa after Tinubu’s visit

The government of Japan has designated the city of Kisarazu as a host community for Nigerians willing to live and work in the country, as part of efforts to strengthen cultural diplomacy, boost economic growth, and enhance workforce productivity.

Under this new partnership, the Japanese government will create a special visa category for highly skilled, innovative, and talented young Nigerians who want to move to Kisarazu to live and work.

Artisans and other blue-collar workers from Nigeria who are ready to upskill will also benefit from the special dispensation visa to work in Japan.

According to the Director of Information at the State House, Abiodun Oladunjoye, in a statement issued on Friday, this development was announced on the sidelines of the 9th Tokyo International Conference for African Development, which was also attended by president Bola Tinubu.

“Japan International Cooperation Agency, in a ceremony, also named the cities of Nagai in Yamagata Prefecture the hometown of Tanzania, Sanjo in Niigata Prefecture the hometown of Ghana, and Imabari in Ehime Prefecture the hometown of Mozambique.

“Through the arrangement, Japan looks to strengthen exchanges with the four African countries by officially connecting municipalities with existing relations with those nations,” the statement reads in part.

On her part, the Nigeria’s Charge d’Affaires, Florence Adeseke, also the Acting Ambassador to Japan, and Yoshikuni Watanabe, the Mayor of Kisarazu, received the certificate from the Japanese government naming Kisarazu the hometown of Nigerians.

The four cities will foster a foundation for two-way exchanges for manpower development that will add value to the economic growth of Japan, Nigeria, and the other three African nations.

“Local authorities hope that the designations will increase the population of their cities, contributing to their regional revitalisation efforts.

“Kisarazu was the official host town of the Nigerian contingent for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The team conducted their pre-games training camps and acclimatisation in the city before moving to the Olympic village, in the COVID-19 delayed Olympic Games,” it added.

In his opening address at the TICAD9, where he announced $5.5 billion in New investment in Africa, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba emphasised the importance of mutual understanding, local solutions, and collaborative efforts for Africa’s development. The Prime Minister outlined Japan’s focus on private sector-led sustainable growth, youth and women empowerment, and regional integration.

Prime Minister Ishiba acknowledged the challenges of Japan’s ageing population but emphasised that locally rooted solutions are essential for Africa’s development.

“Japan is providing various cooperation and support for Africa. But first of all, Japan needs to know more about Africa. So, in creating solutions together, this co-creation at the TICAD 9, we focus on three important areas: private sector-led sustainable growth, Youth and Women, and Regional integration and connectivity within and beyond Africa”.

He appealed to African countries to assist Japan as it grapples with the challenges of a declining population and shrinking agricultural land.