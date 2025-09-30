Japan firm shuts down beer production over cyberattack

Japan brewing firm, Asahi Group Holdings, has begun indefinite suspension of beer production following a cyberattack which has affected its shipping and service operations.

The brewing giant held that activities at its domestic factories and headquarter in Tokyo had temporarily ceased, halting order processing, shipping and call centre functions.

The firm disclosed that efforts are ongoing to ascertain the level of the attack on its factories in Japan, numbered 30, as well as getting facts to unravel the perpetrator.

The company however hinted that the suspension of activities is limited to operations in Japan alone alongside notifying the public that necessary updates on the issue will be made known.

Asahi group, on Tuesday, released a statement which reads, ”We are actively investigating the cause and working to restore operations. However, there is currently no estimated timeline for recovery.

”The system failure is limited to our operations within Japan. None of Asahi’s manufacturing operations in Europe, including it’s UK beer supply, is impacted by this incident.”