Japan ex-prime minister battle for life after assassination attempt during campaign

The Japanese longest-serving former Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, has been in grave condition after being shot by a 41-year-old man while campaigning for a parliamentary election in the country.

Abe, who has been flown immediately to a hospital, was said to be battling for survival after he was shot twice by the gunman identified as Tetsuya Yamagami, while addressing crowd that had gathered to listen to his messages.

As gathered, the country’s former leader was shot on Friday by a man who was said to have appeared with what looked like a homemade gun and shot him twice at the venue.

Abe was making a campaign speech outside a train station when two shots rang out at about 11:30 a.m. (0230 GMT). Security officials were then seen tackling a man in a grey T-shirt and beige trousers.

Speaking on the attack, the Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, condemned the shooting in the western city of Nara in the strongest terms and added that the perpetrator has been arrested.

Japanese people and world leaders expressed shock at the assassination attempt, an extremely rare attack in Japan that its political parties condemned.

Struggling to keep emotions in check, Kishida said Abe, 67, was in grave condition and the assault on him during the campaign for Sunday’s upper house election was an unacceptable attack on the foundation of Japan’s democracy.

“Everything that can be done is being done to revive him. I’m praying from the depths of my heart that his life will be saved,” Kishida told reporters. He said he was not aware of any motive for the “absolutely unforgivable” attack.

A fire department official said earlier that Abe appeared to be in a state of cardiac arrest when airlifted to hospital.

The country’s Police said a 41-year-old man suspected of carrying out the shooting had been arrested and that during interrogation, claimed that he was dissatisfied with Abe and wanted to kill him.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

