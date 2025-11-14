Japan beat Ghana in W-cup warm up friendly

Japan have beaten African representatives at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Ghana, in a warm-up match as part of preparations for the mundial competition.

Goals in both halves from Striker, Takumi Minamino and Ritsu Doan, helped the Asian side to a 2-0 win over the west Africans, after beating Brazil, also in a friendly game in October.

Ghana took on to the pitch in their first warm-up game after securing their World Cup place in a 1-0 win over Comoros last month and fell to a 16th minute goal by Minamino, the Monaco striker was after being fed by teammate, Kaishu Sano, tucked the ball into the net.

Ghana braced up to get the equalizer in the Kirin Cup friendly game played on Friday, creating chances, the best of them falling for Bradon Asante, but the Coventry City player, who has 10 goals in the Championship, shot wide.

The Black Stars fought on to level up, with Bournemouth striker, Antoine Semenyo, who left the game early in second half, charging his teammate into the game but it was the Samurai Blue, with a dominating performance, who got the cushion.

Doan got the ball wide in the box to maneuver, finding his way to shoot to make it two nil.

”Overall, we lost to Japan in terms of the number of shots they took,” Ghana coach, Otto Addo, said after the game.

”This is the level of intensity we must be prepared for. Japan were very effective, very aggressive and they punished our mistakes,” Addo added.

Japan continue their preparations with a friendly against Bolivia while Ghana play South Korea, both on Tuesday.