Janet Jackson’s first solo music tour jacket auctioned for $81,250

The military-style jacket that Janet Jackson wore during her 1990 Rhythm Nation tour has been sold for $81,250 at a Beverly Hills auction, more than 20 times its pre-sale estimate.

The Rhythm Nation cropped black jacket with metal hardware was one of the highlights of a three-day sale of stage costumes and other memorabilia amassed over four decades by the singer.

During the auction, the jacket wore by the singer during her first tour as a headline solo artist, which further attracted many to her style of music globally.

Although the buyer of the jacket was not disclosed, the initial plan, according to Julien’s Auctions, had been expected to sell for $4,000-$6,000 considering the year. A prototype of the same jacket went for $21,875.

According to Julien’s Auctions on Sunday, we have sold Janet Jackson’s jacket worn during Rhythm Nation tour and awards show performance for $81,250. It was sold in our “Iconic Treasures from the Legendary Career and Life of Janet Jackson” auction that took place in Beverly Hills.

The five-time Grammy winner, who turns 55 on Sunday, is selling more than 1,000 of the costumes she wore on stage, on tour, on red carpets, and in music videos.

A single hoop earring with a key that she wore on tour in 1990 and at multiple other appearances was bought on Friday for $43,750.

The singer’s most famous outfit – the black leather bustier that was ripped, briefly exposing her breast at the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show – is not included in the auction.

A portion of the auction proceeds will go to the Christian child sponsorship group Compassion International. Jackson will also give 100% of sales of a limited edition three-volume set of auction catalogs, offered at $800, to the nonprofit.

