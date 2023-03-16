Jandor’s campaign Director General resigns hours to Gov. election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Lagos Governorship race, Abdul-Azeez Adediran popularly called Jandor, may be voting on March 18th without some major members of his campaign, following the decision of his Campaign Director-General, Seye Dairo, to resign hours to the poll.

As gathered, some other members of his campaign team were already announcing their resignation after submitting their letters to his campaign office to alert him of their decision.

The Guild learnt that aside rom the Director-General, about three other members of his campaign team have tendered their resignation letters to back their earlier decision to leave the campaign team before the poll.

Dairo, who announced his resignation through a letter, did not give any reason for taking the action, but sources said that they were not convinced that the PDP candidate could win the election considering the party’s performance during the presidential poll.

However, he expressed appreciation to the PDP candidate for the opportunity to serve as his campaign DG, and commended his courage to get involved in politics

The PDP has been hit by several resignations of its key chieftains and members who either joined the ruling APC or defected to Labour Party.

The former DG was later seen at a forum where the former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, Chief Olabode George led other members of Omo Eko Pataki to endorse the candidate of Labour Party, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

