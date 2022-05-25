Jandor wins Lagos PDP guber ticket, bigger battle in-waiting

The lead visioner of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, Olajide Adediran, popularly called Jandor, has emerged as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate for 2023 election after being declared winner of primaries held in the state.

Jandor emerged winner of the primary after polling a total of 679 votes, edging out his main challenger, Dacova Vaughan David Kolawole, who scored 20 during the primary.

Meanwhile, 10 votes were declared by the party’s electoral committee as void after the voters’ were said to have violated the procedures, voting on the lines separating both aspirants.

