Jandor shifts governorship declaration rally over venue, other logistics

Ahead of 2023 election, The founder of Lagos4Lagos movement, Olajide Adediran popularly called Jandor, has postponed the rally to officially announce his declaration for the governorship seat following a disagreement between the management of the event centre and their joint partners.

Adeniran said that the disagreement has resulted in a court order restraining the owners of the venue, Ten Degrees, from holding any public event on Sunday, as it affects religious rites at the Archbishop Vining Memorial Church.

In order to comply with the directives, he stated that new date, Thursday March 24, 2022, has been fixed for the declaration rally, which complies with the directives of the court.

Through a statement released yesterday, the Lagos4Lagos stated that the postponement official declaration became necessary due to last minute issue that developed, preventing the event scheduled for Sunday March 20th, 2022.

According to Jandor, “this afternoon, I received a mail from the owners of our proposed venue informing us that the joint partners had drawn their attention to the mutual contractual agreement not to hold events at the venue on Sundays”

Jandor quoted an extract from the mail sent by the management of the event centre which reads “we write to communicate the cancellation of your event due to the disturbing incidents that arose from a similar event at our venue, and that the joint partner of our enterprise, the Archbishop Vining Memorial Church considers it a contravention of our contractual agreement to hold events on a Sunday when their services and further church activities would be holding.

“February 27, 2022( PDP Congress) witnessed some upheavals such as a tear gas being shot and several disturbances to the neighborhood and the church has been forced to take possible court action drawing from our contract”

“Unfortunately, we were totally blindsided to the said agreement and were fully ready to activate our event tomorrow. it is barely 24 hours to our planned event and we have had to make this difficult decision to postpone in consideration of the prevailing circumstances”

Jandor apologizes sincerely to all invited guests for inconveniences caused as a result of the postponement and pleaded for their understanding. The new date for the event has been fixed for Thursday March 24, 2022 at the same venue.

