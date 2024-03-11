Jandor faults Tinubu, Govs on food palliatives, others

As many Nigerians queue across the country to receive and benefit from Federal and State Governments’ palliative programmes, the Lagos State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Abdul-Azeez Adediran popularly called Jandor, has described the social welfare policy as inappropriate to address the citizens challenges.

Jandor stated that the policies initiated by the president to address current economic challenges indicated that the Tinubu administration is stuck midway and needed to seek help or press the “reset buttons” to reverse the trend that had crippled his government.

President Tinubu and state governments in the wake of the subsidy removal with the attendant hardship rolled out several measures including palliatives to cushion the effects.

He stated this on Monday while responding to questions on the biting economic hardship during a popular television programme in Lagos.

Jandor, who claimed the removal of subsidy was done without a plan, faulted the distribution of palliatives, stressing that rather than address the issues, palliatives would worsen the economic challenges.

“I am not an apostle of palliative. It won’t work. If you give me rice today, am I going to take the same rice to the pharmacy to buy drugs?.

“Palliatives won’t work. We can’t reduce ourselves to this. Let the government do the needful by making sure that you increase the buying power of the people.”

While weighing on the biting economic hardship, he recommended that Tinubu should seek help on possible solutions to Nigeria’s challenges.

Jandor noted that there was no harm for President Tinubu to seek help if the situation is overwhelming on the administration.

“I think what we need to do is to press a reset button. Let Mr President go back to the drawing board and let him seek help. We don’t expect you to know everything we don’t expect you to do everything. You are there so that you can source materials to work with; materials that can assist you to work with.

”Let him look outward. Let him even look further inward, and surround himself with people who can assist him”, the former gubernatorial candidate added.

“Yes, you’ve had a lawyer team for over two decades that you’ve been together. It is fine. But if you have tried them for six, seven, eight months and they’re not giving the desired results and you cannot change them, you can still keep them and give them something else. We want you to succeed so that you don’t crush on all of us.”