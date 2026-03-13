English footballer, Reece James, has signed a new deal at Chelsea to keep him at the club till 2032 few days after the club’s 5-2 defeat to PSG in the Champions League.

James penned a further six-year contract with Chelsea to remain as the club’s skipper mentioning that the decision means a lot to him as looks to contributing to the team’s aims and build on it’s previous successes to add more silverware to the side.

The defender stated that he had a meaningful discussion with the club’s board, coach and teammates which led to his thought of continuing with the side as they aim challenge on all fronts this campaign, which include securing a place for next season’s Champions League.

After signing the papers on Friday, the full back said, “I am over the moon to have extended my contract, Chelsea means so much to me. I have always said I want my peak years to be here, and I truly believe we have everything it takes to build on our previous successes

“I’m excited for the future under this ownership, Sporting Directors, Coach and all the staff, and hopefully we will lift many more trophies together over the coming years.” James mentioned.

The Pensioners held that James’ leadership quality as well as performances on and off the pitch were one of the factors behind the spell extension.

Sporting Directors, Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart said: “On behalf of ownership and everyone connected to Chelsea, it is a proud moment for all of us to have Reece extend his contract.

”He is the leader of this team, both on and off the pitch. Reece knows what it means to wear this badge and, having committed his long-term future to Chelsea, we’re looking forward to continuing the journey and working towards further success together.’

After his promotion to the senior team in 2019/20 season, following his time at the academy, the 26-year-old has lifted five major trophies, including the UEFA Champions League in 2021 and the FIFA Club World Cup twice, and has captained the Blues on more than 50 occasions.

He also won the UEFA Super Cup early in the 2021/22 season, during which the Blues also won the 2021 Club World Cup.