James emerges Chelsea’s Player of the Month for November

England defender, Reece James, has been announced as Chelsea’s Player of the Month for November, following an improved performance from the club in the chase for a silverware in the ongoing campaign.

James clinched the award after getting 77 percent votes from club fans than other nominees: Roberto Sanchez, Caicedo, Estevao Willian and Alejandro Garnacho

The utility player started in five of the team’s six games in November and came on as a substitute in the other, a 3-0 win over Wolves at Stamford Bridge, which has helped the club remain in Champions League qualifying places for next season.

The club stated that the Three Lions defender produced a solid 45 minutes at right-back against Burnley and then took his game to new level in the 3-0 win over Barcelona, where he turned provider for 25-year-old Estavao who scored a memorable goal in the game.

Chelsea, in a statement released on Friday, relayed that the skipper saved the best for last, as he produced a fantastic display during the side’s 1-1 draw with Arsenal, mustering a successful 11 out of 12 duels he contested – a game high figure, despite the Blues playing with nine men from the opening half.

His dead ball quality was also on show in the game as he curled in from a corner kick to find Trevoh Chalobah who flicked in a header to give the team the lead.

James’ performance in the duration also earned him and inclusion in the Premier League’s Player of the Month prize which it’s winner is to be announced soon.