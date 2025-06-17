JAMB to suspend 11 CBT centres aiding malpractices 

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has concluded plans to sanction 11 Computer-Based Test (CBT) centers for aiding varsity admission seekers to perpetrate illegality.

It stated that the CBT centres were discovered to have contravened the law during the students’ registration and examination processes.

The sanction, which included suspension, further extends to preventing these registrants from taking part in the examinations of other sister bodies such as WAEC (West African Examinations Council) and NECO (National Examinations Council) conduct examinations for secondary school students, while NABTEB (National Business and Technical Examinations Board) within the same period.

For registrants who enrolled fewer than 50 candidates, JAMB directed that they must submit a formal letter of apology and sign a bond of good conduct to avoid future misconduct

The Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, while speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting on Examination Infractions held in Abuja, yesterday, disclosed that any registrant found to have enrolled more than 50 candidates using suspicious methods would be barred from participating in any JAMB-related activity, including the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for a period of three years.

For registrants who enrolled fewer than 50 candidates, JAMB directed that they must submit a formal letter of apology and sign a bond of good conduct to avoid future misconduct.

Additionally, all CBT centres involved in infractions, particularly those operated by federal and public institutions, are mandated to sign a bond and provide evidence of staff training in ethical standards.

Also speaking at the meeting, former Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni (Rtd), stressed the need to tackle malpractice firmly and end discriminatory practices in Nigeria’s legal system.