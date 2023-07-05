JAMB text message reveal I scored 249-Mmesoma

Barely 24 hours after the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) slammed a three years ban on an Anambra student, Mmesoma Ejikeme, who was accused of manually inflating her 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result, has disclosed that the automated message from the board indicated that she scored 249 during the examination.

Mmesoma said that the score on other platforms provided by the examination board revealed that she scored 360 and not 249 which was why she decided to pick the higher score.

The varsity admission seeker stated this on Wednesday while responding to questions on a popular television programme on the face-off over her examination score as well as the three years UTME ban placed on her by JAMB.

She debunked claims by JAMB spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, that the candidate sent series of messages to the board’s automated telecoms system, including the results showing an aggregate of 362

The candidate stressed that the only Short Messages (SMS) she sent to JAMB was through its support system and the board officials didn’t respond.

She said: “I only send SMS but they didn’t reply. If they check their JAMB Support System, they would see that I sent a text message. They didn’t reply.”

Responding to the claim that the feedback from JAMB showed her score as 249, she agreed.

“Yes. After all was said and done, I now saw that I got 249. I sent them a text message there to know what really happened — the JAMB Support System. If they go to their system, they will see it there.”

The 19-year-old Anambra student has been in the news following allegations of forging her UTME score by JAMB which has attracted response from thousands of Nigerians that believe that Mmesoma was about to be deprived of her achievement.

