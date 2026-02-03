JAMB suspends exam town selection in Ekiti

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced a temporary suspension of examination town selection for candidates registering for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in Ekiti State.

The measure was implemented to allow the board to restructure the distribution of examination towns, ensuring candidates have closer proximity to testing centers and minimizing transportation challenges during the examination.

The action follows the discovery of structural anomalies in the configuration of examination towns in Ekiti. Although candidates are generally permitted to choose towns nearest to their locations, these irregularities were identified shortly after the commencement of the 2026 UTME registration exercise, necessitating urgent corrective measures.

Key officials involved in the process include JAMB’s spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, who conveyed the board’s position from Abuja. The board emphasized that while candidates’ ability to select towns is ordinarily standard practice, adjustments were required to optimize accessibility and logistical efficiency across the state.

Benjamin stated, “The detected anomalies in the arrangement of examination towns in Ekiti compelled immediate intervention. Consequently, candidates in the state will be temporarily unable to select an examination town until the adjustments are fully implemented.” He added that the board regrets any inconvenience this temporary measure may cause to affected candidates.

In response, JAMB has initiated an internal review and operational adjustments to correct the town allocations. The board assured candidates that the process is being expedited to minimize disruption and that no candidate would be disadvantaged once the restructuring is completed.

Speaking on behalf of JAMB, Benjamin reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to continuous monitoring and prompt resolution of operational challenges, underscoring that the board’s interventions are guided by its mandate to ensure fairness and accessibility for all candidates.

The board further advised candidates and stakeholders to comply with the temporary suspension and cautioned against attempting to circumvent official procedures. The agency stressed that all adjustments are conducted in accordance with established regulations and operational protocols, maintaining the integrity of the examination process.

JAMB concluded that once the town restructuring is finalized, candidates in Ekiti will be able to resume the selection of examination towns. The board reiterated its dedication to maintaining a transparent, efficient, and equitable registration process and confirmed that ongoing monitoring will continue to prevent similar challenges in the future.