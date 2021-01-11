JAMB, security agencies partner on admission racketeers’ prosecution

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has disclosed that plans are being concluded to partner with security agencies in prosecuting any institution or candidate found breaching its admission’s code of operations.

It explained that the examination body would henceforth begin taking stringent measures, including the prosecution of erring candidates or institutions once a prima facie case has been established against them.

The decision, the board explained, was part of its resolution after the management meeting on the imperative of ridding the admissions process of unwholesome practices.

JAMB’s Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, said that although the Central Admissions Process System had made the admission process transparent, fair, and equitable, some stakeholders were, however, working hard to circumvent the system.

Oloyode, through the board’s latest Weekly Bulletin, released on Monday in Abuja, said that the measures were being put in place to curb admission infractions.

According to him, the board, with zero tolerance for corrupt acts, will not fold its arms and allow unscrupulous elements to drag it back.

“For the gains of CAPS’ initiative not to be eroded and to ensure that there are consequences for flouting the government’s directive on complying with the process, the board has concluded all arrangements with relevant security agencies. These agencies are ready to prosecute any stakeholder, candidate, or admissions officers found wanting,’’ Oloyede was quoted as saying.

He said that one of the infractions observed, especially being committed by institutions, included the total jettisoning of CAPS.

Others, he said, were high-coercing of candidates to opt for other programs, to give room for their favored but low-scoring candidates and also offline admissions.

The registrar described the acts as criminal, wicked, and unacceptable, adding that those found aiding and abetting admissions irregularities would be prosecuted.

“There should be no debate about merit. Merit is merit and it is not negotiable; high-scoring candidates ought to be admitted first.’’

In a similar development, the board management said it had taken a holistic view of all outstanding processes to ensure the quick conclusion of the 2020 admissions.

It stated that CAPS had since been activated for private institutions, given their peculiarities, while the public institutions were mandated to follow suit.

An official date for the sale of the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and Direct Entry forms would soon be announced, the board stated.