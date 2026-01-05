JAMB rules out increase in 2026 UTME/ DE

Barring any last-minute changes, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has assured the public that it is unlikely to increase the cost of application documents for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE).

JAMB specifically informed parents, guardians, and prospective candidates that the cost of its application documents, whether for UTME or DE, has not increased in the last nine years.

On the contrary, the Board noted that it has reduced the registration fee for prospective candidates within the nine-year period under the current administration.

The Board in its Weekly Bulletin released on Monday, clarification is provided to guide members of the public in planning ahead for the education of their children, noting that the cost implication for the 2026 exercise remains largely the same as that of the previous year.

“The Board further assures the public that it is unlikely to increase the cost of application documents for the 2026 UTME/DE exercise, except where it becomes absolutely expedient to do so in the overriding interest of sustaining the integrity and quality of the examination process in the future.

“This position aligns with the continued directive of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, conveyed through the Honourable Minister of Education, that the activities of the Board must at all times be guided by the present administration’s human-face policies, with due consideration for the prevailing economic realities faced by Nigerian families,” the Board stated in a statement issued on Monday.

JAMB further urged parents and guardians to make early arrangements and ensure the timely registration of their wards, stressing that there will be no extension of the registration period once it commences.

“Despite this downward review of fees, the Board has continued to operate efficiently and prudently, resulting in substantial remittances to the Federal Government over the years. This underscores JAMB’s commitment to accountability, transparency, and effective public-sector financial management. JAMB remains committed to fairness, transparency, and affordability while sustaining global best practices in the conduct of its examinations,” it added.

Meanwhile, the Board has advised all prospective candidates desirous of registering for the 2026 UTME and Direct Entry (DE) to create their JAMB profiles if they have not already done so. Candidates are strongly advised to verify that their National Identification Number (NIN) details are accurate and correctly captured before initiating profile creation.

This precaution is necessary to prevent the creation of profiles with incorrect NIN information, which could lead to avoidable challenges during registration and subsequent examination processes.

“Candidates are therefore encouraged to take advantage of this period to prepare adequately by ensuring that all their personal details are correct and consistent across relevant databases. In view of this, candidates are advised to take personal responsibility for the accuracy of their details from the onset, as requests for corrections may not always be accommodated. The Board counts on the cooperation of all candidates to ensure a smooth, transparent, and hitch-free 2026 UTME/DE registration exercise,” it stated.

JAMB emphasized that opportunities for correction of candidates’ data are increasingly limited due to the numerous infractions often associated with the opening of correction windows.