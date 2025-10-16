JAMB remains mandatory for varsity admission seekers – FG

The Federal Government has dismissed reports claiming that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is no longer required for students seeking admission into Nigerian tertiary institutions, describing the publication as false and misleading.

According to the apex government, JAMB remains the sole authorized body mandated by law to conduct entrance examinations and coordinate admissions into all tertiary institutions across Nigeria.

This came after reports from many media organisations (not The Guild), had insinuated that the Government had made passing the examination not mandatory for varsity admission seekers across the country.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, who refuted the reports on Thursday through a statement made available to newsmen, said the viral report did not originate from the Ministry.

He emphasized that the admission process through JAMB remains fully operational and binding on all universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

“The Federal Ministry of Education completely dissociates itself from the false publication and urges the general public—particularly prospective students, parents, and tertiary institutions—to rely only on official communication channels of the Ministry and JAMB for verified information,” the statement read in part.

Alausa reaffirmed the Ministry’s continued partnership with JAMB and other relevant education agencies to ensure transparency, fairness, and merit-based selection in the country’s tertiary admission process. He stressed that the government remains committed to protecting the integrity of the admission system and upholding due process at all levels.

The minister, meanwhile, cautioned media outlets, bloggers, and online platforms to verify information from official sources before publication to avoid misleading the public and creating unnecessary confusion within the education sector.

Reiterating its position, the Federal Ministry of Education stated that there has been no change in the existing role of JAMB, which remains central and indispensable in Nigeria’s tertiary education framework. It further advised members of the public to visit the official websites and verified social media handles of both the Ministry and JAMB for authentic updates on educational matters.