JAMB releases 2021 UTME results, puts thousands others on hold

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results of candidates, who participated in the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), few days after conclusion of the exercise.

JAMB meanwhile, withheld results of thousands of candidates, who also sat for the examination conducted between Saturday, 19th, and Tuesday, 22 June 2021, for additional verification and investigations and to ascertain if had they had been involved in malpractices during the exercise.

The examination body the move was in line with the council’s commitment to promoting an efficient examination process that would be free of malpractices as against what was obtainable in the previous examination held across the country.

Announcing the release of results, Head of Information and Media for JAMB, Fabian Benjamin, on Friday in Abuja, said that the board was happy over the smooth conduct of the examination.

Benjamin stated that the inclusion of the National Identification Number (NIN) by the federal government in the registration process was helpful in curbing malpractices during the exercise.

“The Board notes with satisfaction that the utilization of NIN (National Identification Number) has helped in curbing examination malpractices as the 2021 UTME has recorded the least incidence of irregularities since the inception of the CBT examinations in Nigeria,” the statement added.

On the withheld results, Benjamin hinted that the board would be reviewing footage captured by the Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras, and other technical gadgets for detection of possible examination misconducts.

According to him, “extremely comparatively few results are being withheld for further investigation. In addition, the Board would not hesitate to withdraw the results of any candidate subsequently found to have committed any form of examination misconduct.”

The JAMB spokesman meanwhile, advised candidates to check their results by sending UTMERESULT to 55019 through the GSM number used by each candidate to obtain profile code and UTME registration with the Board and their results would be relayed to them.

