JAMB rejects registration fee hike rumors

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has rejected reports alleging an increase in its registration fees, describing the claims as false, misleading and entirely unfounded.

The Board’s Public Communication Advisor, Fabian Benjamin, stated that the approved registration fees have remained unchanged since 2019.

He explained that candidates seeking admission through Direct Entry still pay ₦5,700, while those registering for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) without the mock examination pay ₦7,200.

Candidates who opt for both the UTME and the mock examination are required to pay ₦8,700. He noted that the fee components, which cover the application form, reading text, CBT centre registration and service charges, bank charges, and mock examination fees, have not been adjusted despite rising operational costs.

Benjamin recalled that in 2018, the Federal Executive Council approved a reduction in the UTME application fee from ₦5,000 to ₦3,500, a decision that took effect from the 2019 registration exercise.

Since then, he said, the Board has maintained the same structure in line with the government’s directive, ensuring that candidates are not subjected to additional financial pressure.

The Board urged prospective candidates and their parents or guardians to disregard the circulating rumours and rely solely on official information published on its verified platforms and advertisements.

It also advised candidates to carefully read official guidelines to avoid falling victim to exploitation by dishonest individuals or centres.

Benjamin further called on any candidate who may have paid more than the officially approved fees to promptly report such centres with credible evidence.

He assured that the Board would investigate all complaints and take swift disciplinary action against any centre found culpable of overcharging or engaging in sharp practices.

Benjamin also reaffirmed JAMB’s commitment to transparency, accountability and the protection of candidates’ interests at all times.