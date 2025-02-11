32.7 C
Lagos
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
spot_img
Education

JAMB records 1,021 Jigawa applicants for 2025 examination

0
2

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has registered 1,021 candidates in Jigawa State for the ongoing 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

JAMB’s Public Relations Officer, Mukarram Bello Adamu, confirmed that the registration was conducted at 12 approved Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres across the state.

These centres include JAMB’s head office in Dutse’s Mechanic Village, three centres at Federal University Dutse, Binyamin Usman Polytechnic Hadejia, and Future Map Foundation CBT Centre in Hadejia.

Others are Jigawa State College of Education, Gumel, Jigawa State College of Advanced and Remedial Studies, Babura, Jigawa State Institute of Information Technology, Kazaure, Hussaini Adamu Federal Polytechnic, Kazaure, and Sule Lamido University, Kafin Hausa.

The statement further disclosed that 201,867 candidates have registered nationwide for the 2025 UTME and DE so far.

JAMB urged prospective candidates to complete their registration before the deadline, assuring that the process will continue smoothly at all accredited centres across the country.

Previous article
Sanwo-Olu stops work-from-home policy for Lagos workers
Next article
Bandits kill traveller, injure two on Katsina highway

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.