JAMB records 1,021 applicants from Jigawa ahead 2025 exams

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has registered 1,021 candidates in Jigawa State for the ongoing 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

JAMB’s Public Relations Officer, Mukarram Bello Adamu, confirmed that the registration was conducted at 12 approved Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres across the state.

These centres include JAMB’s head office in Dutse’s Mechanic Village, three centres at Federal University Dutse, Binyamin Usman Polytechnic Hadejia, and Future Map Foundation CBT Centre in Hadejia.

Others are Jigawa State College of Education, Gumel, Jigawa State College of Advanced and Remedial Studies, Babura, Jigawa State Institute of Information Technology, Kazaure, Hussaini Adamu Federal Polytechnic, Kazaure, and Sule Lamido University, Kafin Hausa.

The statement further disclosed that 201,867 candidates have registered nationwide for the 2025 UTME and DE so far.

JAMB urged prospective candidates to complete their registration before the deadline, assuring that the process will continue smoothly at all accredited centres across the country.