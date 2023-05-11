JAMB promises Sudan returnees supports, program consideration

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has promised assist dozens of Nigerian students returning from Sudan following outbreak of war in the north African nation.

JAMB said that efforts would be made to ensure that Nigerian students evacuated from war-torn Sudan were integrated effectively into the nation’s universities of their choice.

The Registrar, JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, gave the assurance yesterday in Abuja during a meeting with the head of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) boss, Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

In a statement issued after the meeting, Oloyede who empathised with the students, commended NIDCOM for the effective handling of their evacuation, adding that JAMB would ensure the desired support.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

