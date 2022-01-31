Jamb postpones UTME examination to May 6th

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has postponed its examination timelines for the conduct of the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) to May 6, 2022.

The postponement of the previous exam date which was initially slated to hold April 2, 2022 was necessitated by the board’s decision create opportunities for maximal benefits to their potentials candidates to participate in other public examinations.

Disclosing the new date in its weekly bulletin, released by its Director of Public Relations, Fabian Benjamin, and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday, the board stated that the 2022 UTME would be held from Friday, May 6 to Monday, May 16, while the mock examination exercise, earlier scheduled for April 2, would now be held on April 16, for candidates who registered early and indicated their willingness to sit for the mock UTME.

It further disclosed that there was no alteration in the date for the commencement of the sale of forms, adding that it would remain unchanged.

“The date for the commencement of sale of the 2022 UTME/DE application document which was slated to start from Feb. 12 to March 19 remains as stated earlier.In its bid to accommodate some exigencies, which ultimate goals are to ensure maximal benefits to potential candidates, JAMB has made adjustments to its examination timelines.” It said.

The board said that the essence of the adjustments in date was to ensure that candidates who had applied for the examination would be given the means to participate in other public examinations aside from JAMB.

“Given the breakdown of the adjusted timelines, the 2022 UTME would be held from Friday, May 6 to Monday, May 16, while the mock exercise, earlier scheduled for April 2, would now be held on April 16, for candidates who registered early and indicated their willingness to sit the Mock UTME.

“This review, as approved by management, is to ensure that the candidates who would be sitting the examination and others are not denied the opportunity to express themselves in other public examinations without forfeiting any examination,” it added.

