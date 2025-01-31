JAMB postpones 2025 UTME registration to adjust portal, others

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has postponed the commencement of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration to Monday, February 3, 2025.

The postponement is to allow the Board to make critical adjustments to its registration portal and address other pressing issues.

In a statement released by Dr. Fabian Benjamin, JAMB’s Public Communication Advisor, the adjustments include updates to reflect the suspension of certain law programmes at selected universities, as communicated by the Council for Legal Education, and the need to rectify irregularities discovered in the accreditation of some Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres.

“This change is necessary to allow the Board to implement essential adjustments to its registration templates. These adjustments come in light of the recent suspension of certain law programmes at selected universities, as submitted to the Board by the Council for Legal Education,” Dr. Benjamin stated.

The suspension of these law programmes has raised concerns among prospective law students, prompting JAMB to ensure that its registration system reflects the updated list of accredited programmes and institutions.

In addition to the law programme suspensions, JAMB uncovered irregularities in the accreditation process for some CBT centres. Investigations revealed that certain centres had used deceptive facilities to gain approval, compromising the integrity of the examination process.

“The Board also discovered that some CBT centres had used deceptive facilities to be approved, prompting the need for further scrutiny and corrections by disapproving such centres,” Dr. Benjamin explained.

The Board has since disqualified non-compliant centres and is working to ensure that only accredited and properly equipped centres are used for the 2025 UTME.

Dr. Benjamin acknowledged the inconvenience caused by the delay and apologized to candidates and stakeholders.

“The Board sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause to candidates and other stakeholders. The additional time will be used to ensure that all necessary changes are made for a smooth registration process,” he said.

Prospective candidates are advised to monitor JAMB’s official communication channels for updates and guidelines regarding the registration process.

The Board has reiterated its commitment to maintaining the integrity of the UTME and providing a fair and conducive environment for all candidates.