Jamb makes NIN mandatory for 2022 UTME applicants

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has made the National Identification Numbers, NIN, compulsory for all prospective candidates of the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations, UTME to complete their registration.

JAMB stated that it would soon start the sale of application documents and registration for the 2022 UTME and Direct Entry, DE.

The board made this known through its weekly bulletin released by the Office of the Registrar on Monday in Abuja.

“The board, is at the moment, engaging its core functionaries in a series of intensive training to ensure that once the date is announced, the stage would have been set for yet another hitch-free exercise.

“The release of this information is in line with the board’s firm determination to ensure that candidates who are desirous of enrolling are ready and prepared.

“Similarly, it is expected to serve as a wake-up call to all who may want to register, to first obtain their NIN, a major prerequisite for the UTME registration.

“For those who may want to obtain any of the two application documents, they are advised to get their NIN and also familiarise themselves with the board’s Integrated Brochure and Syllabus System (IBASS).

“It will give them an idea of the course requirements and the syllabus they are expected to cover for the examination,” the board said.

According to JAMB, IBASS is on the board’s website and can also be downloaded on Google Playstore and other similar platforms.

The board disclosed that the next step was for candidates to create their profiles by sending their NIN to 55019 to create a profile for registration, adding that it had put adequate measures in place to checkmate those who might want to cheat.

It further assured that it had strengthened all administrative procedures for the smooth prosecution of any candidate, centre or staff of JAMB found to have been involved in an infraction.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

