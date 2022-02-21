JAMB lists Lagos new two varsities on admission portal

The number of students across Lagos State expected to gain admission into tertiary institutions, are expected to increase beginning from 2022, following the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) inclusion of the two newly established public varsities into lists of schools open to provide tertiary education in the country.

The two new tertiary institutions, which increased the number of varsities to three in the state, were the Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUST), Ikorodu, and the Lagos State University of Education (LASUED), Ijanikin.

A check by The Guild further revealed that both institutions have been listed on the JAMB website and have become available for university education seekers to pick as their preferred school of choice in the ongoing registration that was said to end on Saturday, March 26.

As gathered, the approval from the examination body followed the National Universities Commission (NUC), the regulatory body in charge of universities in Nigeria, letter to the educational agencies of government Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), JAMB and others of the two newly established institutions.

Confirming the new development, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Tokunboh Wahab, said that the inclusion of both institutions further signifies that tertiary education seekers now have the opportunity of obtaining their first-degree certificate from both schools.

Wahab added that they could now choose any of the schools and get their certificate after the expiration of their preferred course duration.

“I want to inform you that we made the JAMB recognition for the next round of examinations and our schools are open for admission”, he added.

Showing our correspondent both varsities placement on the JAMB website, the governor’s aide stated that the addition of LASUST and LASUED to the list of institutions indicated that the Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration was passionate about developments of education in Lagos.

According to him, the two new universities are listed with all the proposed courses on the JAMB website. And this is open for anyone to verify it.

The special adviser assured Lagosians that the addition of the two institutions would solve issues relating to admission for citizens.

Explaining how the institutions would solve the admission challenges, he explained that unlike before, the three institutions, Lagos State University (LASU), LASUST, and LASUED, would absorb the huge number of students that have graduated from secondary schools and seek tertiary education.

Speaking on the two institutions recently, the Executive Secretary of NUC, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, pledged the commission’s total support to the two universities through professional and technical advice.

“The Lagos State University of Science and Technology certainly would be a benefit to the position of Lagos as the hub of industries and technology in this country and West Africa. And if properly supported, this is a university that can help Lagos State’s determination to transit into a knowledge economy.

“Lagos as a state can move ahead of others based on investment in education. I know that the economy of Lagos alone is the fifth in the entire African continent. The economy of Lagos alone is more than the entire economy of Ghana and Ivory Coast put together.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

