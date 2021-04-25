JAMB fixes new date for 2021 mock exams

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations (JAMB) Nigeria, has announced a new date for the commencement of its 2021 Mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), fixed 20th of May, 2021 as the new date for the examination.

The examination body postponed the mock examination, which was earlier billed to hold on the 30th of April till 20th of May, saying the change of date was due to ongoing adjustments in the Board’s operational processes.

In a statement on Sunday, Head, Public Affairs, JAMB, Nigeria, Fabian Benjamin, explained the new date would not affect the Mock Examination and other schedules, including the date for the UTME fixed for 5th to 19th June 2021.

“Candidates who have registered and have chosen to sit the Mock and other critical stakeholders are to note this change of date,” the statement further explained.

The spokesman informed all stakeholders that the 2021 UTME/DE registration exercise is still ongoing and will end on 15th May 2021.

The board, however, said it was concerned that some candidates, in trying to generate their profiles, were sending their details wrongly to 55019.

“The right process is to send the word “NIN” allow one space in between, then insert the eleven digits NIN number to 55019 e.g. NIN 00000000000.

“Any other process is wrong and would not generate the profile code for the candidate. It is also necessary for the candidate to know that only the SIM that is linked to his/her NIN can be used to send the NIN to 55019”, the statement added.