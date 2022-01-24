JAMB fixes February for 2022 UTME, direct entry registrations

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that registration for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and the Direct Entry examination will begin on February 12.

The board explained that from the said date, prospective candidates and students of concerns can proceed for their appropriate registration in preparation for the examinations.

The JAMB’s Head of Media and Protocol, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, announced this on Monday through its weekly bulletin released to the public.

“UTME/ DE registration starts 12th February 2022 and ends 19th March 2022. Mock examination holds on 20th April, 2022. UTME holds from 20th to 30th April 2022,” the bulletin read.

Details shortly…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

