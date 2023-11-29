Report on Interest
under logo

Lawan justifies senators’ vote for conditional…

The Guild

Families hold funerals for 184 Myanmar slain protesters

The Guild

Ooni donates motorized fumigators, others to Lagos Govt

The Guild
play youtube,
play youtube,
xvideos,
porn,
porn,
xnxx,
sex việt,
Phim sex,
mp3 download,
Brasil,
mbbg,
Super Mario Bros Number,
American porn,
19 aninhos eima bunda,
Jav hd,
xxxx,
American porn,
naked women,
Free brazzer,
xtube,
buceta,
Cso Criminal Search Bc,
Where Was Converse Founded,
jav Sex,
phim xnxx,
play youtube
play youtube
xvideos
xnxx
xhamster
xvideos
xvideos
xnxx
xxx
sex việt
Phim sex
tiktok download
Brasil
Download Mp3
xtube
porn
phim xnxx
jav
free brezzers video
sex
jav Sex
jav hay
hentai
porn free
free brazzer
pornxnx
American porn
Porn vido vn
phim xnxx
porn videos
Salary Youtuber
download tiktok
Anime xxx
Chinese Sex
Vintage Samsonite Suitcase
tru kait
New Jan 6th Footage
free brazzer
American porn
Panthers Georgia
mp3play
heo69
save tiktok
mc mirella pelada
Education

JAMB fixes date for UTME registration, examination

By News Desk

By The Guild

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has disclosed dates for registration and examination for the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) across the country.

It said that the date was fixed based on recommendations made by stakeholders on steps to further improve the UTME standard.

JAMB, in a statement on Wednesday by its spokesman, Fabian Benjamin, said the main UTME will be held between April 19 to 29, 2024.

According to the statement, “Based on the series of recommendations emanating from a two-day Information Technology and Management Retreat held between 26th and 28th, November 2023, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, has fixed 15th January to 26th February 2024, for the sale of its Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination application document.

“Meanwhile, 7th March 2024, has been slated for the 2024 MOCK-UTME, while the main UTME will hold from 19th to 29th April 2024.

“Candidates are expected to print their examination slips as of 10th April 2024. Candidates are enjoined to take note of these dates and other advisories issued by the Board in relation to the administration of the examination. They are also to visit the Board’s website for any other information.”

The Guild 10447 posts 3 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

%d bloggers like this: