JAMB fixes date for UTME registration, examination

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has disclosed dates for registration and examination for the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) across the country.

It said that the date was fixed based on recommendations made by stakeholders on steps to further improve the UTME standard.

JAMB, in a statement on Wednesday by its spokesman, Fabian Benjamin, said the main UTME will be held between April 19 to 29, 2024.

According to the statement, “Based on the series of recommendations emanating from a two-day Information Technology and Management Retreat held between 26th and 28th, November 2023, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, has fixed 15th January to 26th February 2024, for the sale of its Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination application document.

“Meanwhile, 7th March 2024, has been slated for the 2024 MOCK-UTME, while the main UTME will hold from 19th to 29th April 2024.

“Candidates are expected to print their examination slips as of 10th April 2024. Candidates are enjoined to take note of these dates and other advisories issued by the Board in relation to the administration of the examination. They are also to visit the Board’s website for any other information.”

